CAMILLA -- Bethany High, the 2019 salutatorian at Baconton Community Charter School and a college Senior at Emmanuel College, recently made the USA Junior World Selection Olympic Team in bunker trap shooting.
High, 19, attended the five-day qualifying event held in Kerrville, Texas. The best shooters from across the country competed for a spot on the elite Junior Olympic travel team. The Olympic athletes who are already slated to attend the Olympics this summer were also in attendance at the shoot because they are encouraged to participate in this event for practice. The Kerrville, Texas, shooting range is known for its difficulty because of the wind, the terrain and the perspectives of the target. The range has been described as a difficult place to shoot well.
High was in first place going into the final round but finished the round in second place, winning the Silver medal. As a member of the National Junior Team, she will represent the USA later this year in Almaty, Kazakhastan, and Las Palmas, Peru. In the open women's event, High finished third, and was only one target behind the Olympian shooters who will compete this summer.
Making the USA Junior World Cup Team sets the stage for a future spot in the Olympics for many athletes in the field. High said she has her sights set on the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris, France. So far, she has competed in the USA and in Italy.
High began shooting when Ray Shirah, a close family friend of the High family who loved to shoot sporting clays, asked Bethany if she would like to shoot clay targets one Sunday after lunch when Bethany was 15 years old. Most athletes in this sport have been shooting since they were 8 or 9 years old, but Ray assured High that she was very good. After shooting on that Sunday afternoon with Ray and Angie Shirah, High was hooked and immediately signed up to shoot with the Mitchell County 4-H modified trap team. The Shirahs promised to go to every practice and event, and they did until Ray Shirah passed away. After a couple of years shooting 4-H trap, High moved on to international bunker trap because of the challenge and difficulty, and because it is one of the two shotgun events in the Olympics.
There are two primary differences between international bunker trap and American trap. The first is that an Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) clay target flies at 45 mph; however, an international bunker trap clay target flies at 68 mph or more. The bunker's extra target speed requires a shooter to have faster reaction times.
The second difference is that bunker trap targets fly at wider angles than American trap, up to 45 degrees, and may also be thrown higher or lower. Each shooter gets the same targets during a round of 25, but a shooter does not know for sure in what sequence the targets will be thrown.
High credits her beginning shooting experience with Ray Shirah, John Baldwin, Rodney Conine and Anthony High that first year in Mitchell County 4-H that fostered her love for the shooting sport. Her dad, Anthony High, became a certified coach because of her interest. She currently trains at her own makeshift mini bunker near Pebble City and in Florida. She is a member of the Pebble Ridge Youth Shooting Club, a 501 (c)(3) organization in Camilla. She said her desire is to see Mitchell County build a shooting bunker in the future for all Olympic hopefuls.
High has a team of people she trains with but credits her parents for always being there at practice and competitions. The nearest public bunker to Camilla is in Gainesville, Fla., but High attends college in Franklin Springs, 376 miles away. The closest bunker to her college is 250 miles away in Tennessee. In order to practice, High travels a lot and her practice schedule is very organized. But being on the Emmanuel College clay target team this year under the leadership of Coach John Sheely and Gina Sheely, and shooting sporting clay events most weekends since school began in August leaves very little time for long periods of training on the bunker.
“I believe cross training by shooting other events, plus training on the bunker when I could, really helped me this year," High said. "During my Christmas break, I traveled to Tucson, Ariz., to train for a week on their bunkers, and during my spring break, as soon as I finished shooting the Seminole Cup sporting clay tournament, I went to Gainesville and trained on the bunker the rest of the week. I keep saying I want to go to the beach because I can’t even tell you the last time I have been.”
High currently holds a 3.9 GPA. She plans to graduate in May 2022. She said she wants to pursue her Olympic dream but also go to physical therapy school or occupational therapy school. She was the first female from Mitchell County to attend college on a clay target scholarship. Also, the Mitchell County Hall of Fame is not aware of anyone from Mitchell County who has participated in the Olympics, so it appears as if she is the first person from Mitchell County to be on an Olympic team.
High is the granddaughter of Tony and Linda High, William and Eveline Smith Bradshaw, and the late Rev. Stanley Smith, all of Camilla.
Interested persons may contact High at usabethanyhigh@gmail.com.
