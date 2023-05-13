A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.



ALBANY — A Bainbridge resident with a criminal history pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms after he was arrested on gun charges during an ongoing death investigation.

Derius Raoule Green, 32, of Bainbridge, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie A. Gardner. Green faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is expected to occur within 90 days. There is no parole in the federal system.

