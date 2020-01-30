NEWTON — A Baker County couple who stabbed a woman more than 25 times and set her house ablaze because they believed she had cast a “voodoo hex” on the wife were each sentenced this week to more than 30 years in prison.
Kimberly Williams and Lenorris Williams each both entered blind pleas in the 2017 assault case, meaning they admitted guilt without working out plea arrangements with the district attorney’s office. Both were charged with aggravated assault and first degree arson in the attack.
Superior Court Judge Heather Lanier handed down a 35-year prison sentence for Kimberly Williams, according to the office of Joe Mulholland, district attorney for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.
Lenorris Williams was sentenced to a 30-year prison sentence by Superior Court Judge Kevin Chason.
“There is no rehabilitation for these people,” Assistant District Attorney Mike Chason said of the couple. “They are evil, and should remain in prison for a long, long time.”
According to prosecutors, the Williamses attacked Georgia Green Griffin at her residence on April 24, 2017.
Griffin received more than 27 stab wounds. After the attack the couple set the house on fire and left Griffin inside.
Griffin was able to crawl out of her residence and hide in a wooded area until help arrived.
“Kimberly was voodoo-obsessed and was convinced Ms. Griffin had put a spell on her to break up her marriage,” according to prosecutors. “(She) even threatened those involved with her case with voodoo hexes.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Baker County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault case.
