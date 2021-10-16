Bali earthquake kills at least 3 people By Masrur Jamaluddin, CNN Oct 16, 2021 Oct 16, 2021 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least three people have died in Bali after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the Indonesian island in the early hours of Saturday, damaging buildings and leaving people trapped in the rubble.The earthquake damaged buildings in Karangasem and Bangli regencies on the east of the island, the Bali Province Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) said in a statement Saturday.Rescue efforts are continuing in Karangasem where people remain trapped in the ruins of a building. Seven people are seriously injured, and one person is dead.Two people died in Bangli, where landslides caused by the quake blocked a road, hampering evacuation efforts. BPBD is warning people to be prepared for potential aftershocks.Bali reopened to fully vaccinated visitors from 19 countries this week -- a move aimed at boosting the island's tourist-dependent economy.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +2 Best-performing commercial real estate sectors over the past 25 years Data from EquityMultiple reveals the four categories of commercial real estate that dominated the past quarter century in the United States Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Asia Bali Continents And Regions Earthquakes Indonesia Natural Disasters Southeast Asia Accidental Fatalities Accidents Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Society More News News featuredurgent COVID surge receding but still deadly as eight Dougherty residents succumb during week Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com 16 min ago 0 News What happens if Brian Laundrie isn't found in the coming weeks By Christina Maxouris, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Bali earthquake kills at least 3 people By Masrur Jamaluddin, CNNUpdated 28 min ago 0 News 4 people shot outside a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police say By Alta Spells, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News COVID surge receding but still deadly as eight Dougherty residents succumb during week J&J vaccine recipients should get their second dose as soon as it's available, experts say A dad who traveled 1,200 miles for Covid-19 care is finally going home. Here's what he wants you to know What happens if Brian Laundrie isn't found in the coming weeks » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBusiness group looking into purchase of Albany MallUS task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or strokeGwinnett school ranked Georgia's best18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms chargesTwo postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also deadThousands turn out for Albany State University homecoming paradeGeorgia high school students claim they were suspended for planning protest of Rebel flagAlbany boxer Haven Brady Jr. set to make state debut as professionalUS Border Patrol found two young sisters wandering alone near the Arizona borderAlbany State coasts by Edward Waters for Homecoming win Images Videos CollectionsAlbany State University Homecoming Parade PhotosPHOTOS: Albany State football defeats Edward Waters on HomecomingON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features pool, pond with private dockEasy On Me! The essential Adele playlistPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor at Strong Rock Christian FootballThe cost of gasoline the year you started drivingPHOTOS (GALLERY 3 of 3): A large crowd gathered in Tifton at Fulwood Park Saturday for the Rhythm & Ribs Festival.PHOTOS: Sherwood Christian vs. Our Lady of Mercy FootballPHOTOS: Artesian City Car Club Car and Truck Show (Gallery 1 of 2)PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win Game 4 over Brewers, return to NLCS Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.