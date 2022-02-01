ATLANTA -- Georgia's last Democratic governor, Roy Barnes, has endorsed Democrat Charlie Bailey's bid for lieutenant governor.
Barnes said Bailey "has what it takes to defeat Burt Jones or Butch Miller," the Republican candidates who are seeking to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who chose not to seek re-election.
"Working together with Charlie, I’ve seen him represent people fighting for their rights against big insurance companies and small businesses who were taken advantage of by corporations," Barnes wrote in fundraising appeal. "He is relentless in his drive to help Georgians get justice when they’re harmed by powerful interests, and I know he’ll bring that same passion to serving the people of Georgia as our next lieutenant governor.
"I’m proud to endorse Charlie’s campaign."
Barnes said the lieutenant governor's office is critical to the prosperity of the state and accused Jones and Miller of catering to extreme right-wing voters.
"Right now, the Republicans running for LG only cater to the whims of the furthest right wing of their party in a competition over who can be the biggest authoritarian," the former governor said. "Meanwhile, they are ignoring the millions of Georgians who could use some help from the state Legislature as we close in on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting our lives.
"Charlie is building a strong campaign team to win back the LG’s office, with support from party leaders like Reps. Lucy McBath and Hank Johnson, State Rep. Al Williams, former Democratic Party Chair DuBose Porter, and dozens of community leaders and volunteers from all across Georgia. And perhaps most importantly, Charlie is powering his campaign with grassroots dollars, not big checks from special interests."
