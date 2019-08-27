ALBANY — It may be a really good fall at the gas pump, y’all. Prices are expected to drop with the temperatures.
In projecting fall gas prices last week, AAA forecasters said that, barring a hurricane strike in oil-producing areas, gas prices could slip below $2 a gallon in the Southeast.
And with gas pump prices already down about 15 cents a gallon nationally compared to five weeks ago, the AAA forecast also calls for prices to stay at least a quarter a gallon below summer levels. The national average should drop to $2.40 a gallon or lower, the report said.
“AAA predicts that fall gasoline prices will be significantly less expensive than this summer with motorists finding savings in every market across the country,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said. “Many factors are driving this decrease, but the low price of crude oil is chief among them.”
AAA officials said they expect the price of a gallon of U.S. crude to be between $50 and $60 this fall, below last fall when the price stayed within $60 to $75 a barrel. Even with OPEC’s continuation of a production cutback, domestic oil inventories are up 31.5 million barrels from the same point last year, AAA officials noted.
On Friday, AAA had the national average price for a gallon of gas at $2.602, down 15.6 cents in a month and 23.5 cents below a year ago. Georgia was averaging $2.434 on Friday, down 21.6 cents in a month and 26.5 cents below a year ago. Metro Albany was at $2.381, down 14 cents in a month and 20.5 cents cheaper than 2018.
The wild card, as it always is in the autumn, is the Atlantic hurricane season, which is in its highest activity period. Hurricane Harvey caused a 30-cent per gallon jump at the gas pump in 2017 when it struck the Texas oil production area.
Even precautionary shutdowns of refineries in the Gulf of Mexico when a cyclone threatens can cause a spike in oil and gas prices.
The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two Atlantic disturbances with high probabilities of developing into cyclones. The first was located around southeast Florida and was expected to move up the Atlantic coast over the weekend. The second was in the mid-Atlantic and was moving westward. As of Friday, there have been three named Atlantic storms, with Chantal moving far away from the U.S. mainland.
In its Aug. 8 hurricane season update, the Climate Prediction Center for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said chances had increased that activity in the Atlantic region would be higher than normal (45%) or normal (35%).
The updated outlook said there is a 70% probability that for the full hurricane season (June 1 through Nov. 30), there will be 10-17 named storms and five to nine hurricanes. Of the hurricanes, two to four are expected to reach Category 3 (sustained wind speed of at least 111 mph) and become major hurricanes.
Last October when Hurricane Michael, which plunged southwest Georgia into darkness, became the first Category 5 (sustained wind speed of at least 157 mph) cyclone to make U.S. landfall in 26 years, it was the 13th named storm, seventh hurricane and second major hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season.
Still, if the storm season cooperates, prospects in the South and Southeast are bright in terms of gas costs. AAA officials said over the summer the region “averaged a gasoline stock level of nearly 84 million barrels, with healthy regional refinery utilization rates, which have helped keep gas prices low.”
“Motorists in the South and Southeast can expect to find savings at the pump this fall, potentially even under $2/gallon by year-end, barring any major hurricanes,” AAA officials said.