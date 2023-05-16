ALBANY — A familiar face has been selected to serve as part of the Dougherty County Commission’s administrative staff.
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy announced Tuesday he has selected Barry Brooks to take the helm as the new assistant county administrator. He will begin his tenure on June 5. Brooks replaces Scott Addison, who vacated the position last fall to accept another position.
A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Brooks shifts to the Dougherty County government from the city of Albany, where he has served as assistant to the city manager and director of Municipal Court since 2018. In what was a newly created position for the city of Albany, Brooks’ leadership, legislative knowledge, communications and grant-writing skills were well-utilized. Prior to his service with the city of Albany, he completed a senior management public service career in the state of Florida.
Brooks began his career in the public sector by serving as the Florida Department of Transportation’s General Counsel and Agency Secretary as their legislative liaison. Over Brooks’ 15 years with the state of Florida, he served in the administration of late Gov. Lawton Chiles and ended his state government career as an executive director with Florida’s House of Representatives. In 2000, Brooks shifted to a Florida county constitutional office and was named chief deputy tax collector for Leon County and remained in that role for the majority of his service in Florida.
“I sincerely appreciate the confidence County Administrator Michael McCoy has shown in my selection to serve as his assistant,” Brooks said. “Having logged over 35 years in government management, with the last five years serving the city of Albany, I personally look forward to continuing my many valued relationships with the people and businesses that call Dougherty County home.”
Brooks received a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Florida State University.
“We are excited to welcome Barry to the Dougherty County Administration team,” McCoy said. “His experience in government, both at the state and local level, will provide the county with a wealth of experience to help keep the county running effectively and efficiently.”
The Dougherty County Standard Recruitment and Selection process for this position was followed, with 33 individuals applying, nine selected for interviews, and three candidates selected for the final round of interviews. Brooks was selected from among these candidates.