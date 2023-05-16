barry brooks.jpg

Barry Brooks

 Special Photo: Dougherty County

ALBANY — A familiar face has been selected to serve as part of the Dougherty County Commission’s administrative staff.

Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy announced Tuesday he has selected Barry Brooks to take the helm as the new assistant county administrator. He will begin his tenure on June 5. Brooks replaces Scott Addison, who vacated the position last fall to accept another position.

