The Georgia Public Service Commission will re-evaluate in 2025 the schedule for closing coal-fired units at Georgia Power's Plant Bowen near Cartersville. 

CARTERSVILLE -- A new Sierra Club study estimates that coal-fired power Plant Bowen in Bartow County is one of the nation’s most out-of-control polluters with its smokestacks to blame for 59 premature deaths in the last few years.

The Sierra Club report ranks Bowen as the 17th most dangerous in the nation, primarily caused by the soot-emitting coal power plants that the organization says have led to 3,800 premature deaths across the nation. Plant Bowen will be the state’s last coal-fired power generator in operation when state regulators will decide in 2025 the timeline to shut down its units as Georgia Power transitions to cleaner forms of energy.

