Baton Rouge nightclub shooting injures 12

Dior Bar & Lounge was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 Michael Johnson/AP

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left a dozen people injured, according to L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.

Police are categorizing the shooting as a "targeted attack."

