Battle brewing between Albany City Commission and Historic Preservation Commission

A proposed “Living and Learning Center” would be a more than $40 million investment on the part of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, with 117,000 square feet of learning space and two floors of apartments for students in the facility across the street from the hospital campus.

 Special Image: Phoebe

ALBANY — A Tuesday decision to allow for the demolition of four buildings and part of a former school building to make way for a facility to train and house nursing students has raised the possibility of an Albany v. Albany court battle.

After the Albany City Commission overruled a 4-3 vote of the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission, the HPC filed an intent to pursue legal action in Dougherty County Superior Court.

