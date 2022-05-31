With predictions that the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which struck the Pacific Coast of Mexico on Monday, could reform and threaten Florida and/or Georgia as the newly named Alex, the first week of hurricane season is showing the threats that can arise from tropical systems.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting higher-than-average activity for the season that runs from June 1-Nov. 30. Even before the official start, Agatha became the most powerful storm to hit this early for the Eastern Pacific. The National Weather Service predicts a 70 percent chance of the storm reforming as Alex in the Gulf of Mexico.
Here are some ways to prepare for a tropical system:
-- Make a plan, including having emergency phone numbers on hand and making an emergency kit. Don’t forget to include pets in planning.
-- Gather emergency supplies. This should include food and water, medicine, power sources, flashlights and batteries, important papers, including identification and medical documents, and a fire extinguisher.
-- Keep up with storm developments via media or the internet.
-- Get the car ready by filling up with gas and making sure there is an emergency kit inside. Those who do not have cars should get a ride with friends or family or call authorities.
-- Prepare the family and pets. Go over the emergency plan and put pets and farm animals in a safe place.
