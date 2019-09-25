Be prepared for emergencies and disasters with Georgia Red Cross

ATLANTA — Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime — even in someone’s own home.
As National Preparedness Month winds down and temperatures begin to drop, the Red Cross of Georgia is urging everyone to download the Red Cross Emergency App to stay informed on various types of emergencies and disasters and to follow important steps to stay safer at home this fall.
Officials encourage the public to learn the types of disasters or emergencies that may likely occur in their area.
"These events can range from those affecting only you and your family, like a home fire or medical emergency, to those affecting your entire community, like an earthquake or flood," Red Cross officials said in a news release.
The Red Cross Emergency App provides access to safety tips for various types of emergencies and disasters, locating open Red Cross shelters, monitoring more than 35 severe weather and emergency alerts and more. App users can identify how local authorities will notify during a disaster and how to get information, whether through local radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio stations or channels.
Officials said individuals ought to know the difference between the types of weather alerts, such as watches and warnings, and what actions to take in each.
"When a major disaster occurs, your community can change in an instant," the Red Cross said. "Loved ones may be hurt, and emergency response is likely to be delayed. Make sure everyone is trained in first aid and CPR and knows how to use an automated external defibrillator."
This training also covers controlling bleeding, burns, first aid for choking and other emergency situations.
On average, the Red Cross of Georgia responds to help after around 2,700 home fires every year. Kitchen fires are the most common, usually on stovetops.
"Be sure to stay in the kitchen when cooking, frying or grilling on your stovetop," the Red Cross said.
Check for curtains, towel racks or even paper towel dispensers sitting too close to the burners. If the microwave is not built in, make sure it is clear of surrounding clutter and its vents are not obstructed.
"If you don’t already have one, buy a fire extinguisher to keep within easy reach should something ignite while you’re cooking," officials said. "Remember, don’t toss water on a grease fire if you’re caught without an extinguisher. If a fire starts in a pan — and many do — put a lid on it to suffocate the flames."
Heating equipment, like space heaters, are involved in one of every six home fires. Furthermore, one in every five home fire deaths and half of all fires caused by home heating occur during colder weather months.
"Make sure to always keep anything that gives off heat at least 3 feet away from flammable materials or items," the Red Cross said. "Never plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet.
"Keep portable gas generators outside and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. If you have a fireplace, make sure your chimney is checked and cleaned by a professional once a year. Use a metal or glass screen that is large enough to prevent escaping embers."
The Red Cross further encourages individuals to never leave fires or candles burning, or heating appliances plugged in, while asleep, in another room, or when leaving home.
