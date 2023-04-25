shorebirds.jpg

For nesting birds along Georgia’s coast, human disturbance is a significant threat. Shorebirds and seabirds also face risks from native predators and high spring tides.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

BRUNSWICK — Georgia beaches are not only vacation destinations, they are prime spots for nesting shorebirds and seabirds and for migrating species feeding for long flights to the Arctic.

American oystercatchers, Wilson’s plovers and least terns use sites such as Little Tybee Island, Ogeechee Bar, East Beach on St. Simons Island, Cumberland Island and the southern end of Jekyll Island. Among other species, black skimmers, royal terns and gull-billed terns also nest on Georgia beaches, offshore sandbars and dredge spoil islands.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News