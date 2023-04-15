Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 8:01 pm
Bears are a common sight in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, but one got a little too close for comfort for a man outside his Asheville home this week.
David Oppenheimer was relaxing outside Tuesday when he heard an alarm sound from his motion detector.
"I looked behind me and didn't see anything," Oppenheimer told CNN, "But about a minute later, the bear came along and was practically in front of me."
Doorbell video shows the exact moment Oppenheimer and the bear make eye contact, both appearing equally as startled by the other.
From his lounge chair, Oppenheimer gripped a pillow as his body froze until the bear ran off a few seconds later.
The bear, who Oppenheimer believes to be relatively young, retreated quickly, making a small sound before dashing away.
"My eyeballs certainly got a stretch," Oppenheimer joked.
This jump scare wasn't the first time these two encountered each other.
Oppenheimer said the same bear has visited his home a couple times before to inspect trash cans and grab a quick bite from his "bear-proof" bird feeder.
"The bears here are very peaceful," Oppenheimer told CNN. "This one just caught me off guard."
