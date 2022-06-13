ALBANY – It turns out it’s the heat and the humidity, and those two forces of nature are expected to combine this week to bring on some truly miserable, and dangerous, weather conditions.
“A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for the tri-state region beginning Tuesday, and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week,” officials with the Tallahassee division of the National Weather Service said in a Monday advisory. “The combination of high temperatures in the middle- to upper-90s and dew points in the 70s will result in apparent temperatures/heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees into next weekend.”
The mercury is expected to top out at 96 on Tuesday, then increase one degree per day through Saturday, when a high of 99 is predicted. The agency anticipates a heat advisory could be issued if the heat index is expected to hit 108 degrees.
Even if that extreme is not reached, “The prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather will be dangerous to vulnerable populations and those not acclimated to early season heat,” the advisory said.
Here are some ways to beat the heat when the temperature soars along with southwest Georgia's humidity:
-- Drink lots of water. As we sweat, we need to replace the internal coolant.
-- Block the sun. Window curtains and shades can block the sun’s heat during the day and keep things cooler indoors.
-- Become a fan fan. Fans don’t lower the temperature in a room, but they create a “wind chill effect” that evaporates sweat faster and redistributes air in a room. Ceiling fans should turn counterclockwise when viewed from below during the summer.
-- Chill with the stove. Keep the oven off and a big source of heat is eliminated. Eating cold foods can help lower body temperature.
-- Don’t forget the pets. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and water or bring them inside.
-- Keep fit smart. Do outdoor exercise in the early morning and evening to avoid the heat of the day. Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest hours.
-- Hit the shower. A cool shower cools down the body, and allowing hair to dry naturally prolongs the cooling effect.
-- Get out of the house. Individuals who do not have air conditioning can make a trip to the library or to another cool location during the heat of the day.
-- Dress for the weather. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to stay cooler.
