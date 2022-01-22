ALBANY — With colder weather and antsy youngsters anxious to find fun indoor activities, the Flint RiverQuarium has just what every anxious parent needs: a ton of fun activity.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for visitors to get up-close and personal with RiverQuarium animals. Blue hole dive shows, aviary feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
An endangered reef, a mystery about the moon, two fish, and the adventure of their life, “Kaluoka’hina — The Enchanted Reef” offers a gripping story, is full of humor, and teaches viewers in a playful way to protect our environment. Kaluoka’hina, a gloriously colorful tropical reef, is under a spell: It is undiscoverable by men. Kaluoka’hina’s colorful inhabitants have thus always lived in peace, until the volcano erupts, and the spell is broken. Now it’s up to Shorty and Jake to restore the magic of Kaluoka’hina. Their only lead: the ancient legend that tells of touching the moon.
From Emmy-winning cinematographer Johnny Friday and Emmy-nominated producer Michael Watchulonis, there are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja, Mexico. Eight hundred miles long and ten million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the most diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with sea lions, giant mantas, great white sharks, hammerheads and gray whales.
Artesian Alliance Partners
♦ Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program: First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Chehaw Challenge Trail Race: Jan. 29
♦ Thronateeska Heritage Center
Tricera-Tots: Third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Saturday Programs
Every Saturday — Science experiments, planetarium shows, exhibit interpretations
