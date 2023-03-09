Booty-shaking worker bees guide their fellow workers to pollen by a form of communication known as "waggle dancing" — performing steps that map out where food is located and how far it is from the hive.

And now scientists have discovered that bees hone these moves when they're young, by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.

