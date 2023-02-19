California's drought-stricken reservoirs have seen a remarkable recovery after a barrage of storms lashed the state last month. Officials say it's a much-needed improvement after hovering at critically low levels for the past several years.

Lake Oroville, California's most beleaguered and second-largest reservoir, saw a huge boost after the climate change-fueled megadrought sucked away nearly all of its water supply.

