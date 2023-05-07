Jordan Neely, the man who died last week after being held in a chokehold on a New York City subway, was on a list of homeless people identified as having dire needs, according to a source familiar with his case.

Neely, a 30-year-old street artist known for his Michael Jackson impersonations, was restrained and forced to the floor in a fatal chokehold by another passenger after he started shouting that he was hungry, thirsty and had little to live for.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

