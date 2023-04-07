Before Las Vegas mass shooting, a friend of the gunman implored him not to 'shoot or kill innocent people,' newspaper reports

A makeshift memorial grew along the Las Vegas Strip for the victims of the mass shooting on October 5, 2017.

 Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/FILE

A friend of Stephen Paddock, who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history in Las Vegas in 2017, said in letters that he was concerned about Paddock committing a shooting and asked him not to "shoot or kill innocent people," according to writings obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ten letters, which were obtained through a public records request, were "found in late November 2017 by the new owners of an abandoned office building in Mesquite, Texas," according to FBI records, the newspaper reported. CNN has requested the records.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Paradise Afshar, Josh Campbell, Scott Glover and Ann O'Neill contributed to this report.

