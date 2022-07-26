behavioral health.jpg

State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, who co-sponsored this year’s mental health bill, talks about the multiyear effort to improve access to behavioral health care in Georgia. 

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Advocates who rallied behind enforcing federal behavioral health parity rules in Georgia are pushing for continued reforms of the state’s system – including more work on parity.

This year’s bipartisan mental health law took effect early this month and is still being implemented, and advocacy groups are calling for additional changes that they argue will help make sure insurers are not discriminating against Georgians with behavioral health needs.

