ATLANTA -- Advocates who rallied behind enforcing federal behavioral health parity rules in Georgia are pushing for continued reforms of the state’s system – including more work on parity.
This year’s bipartisan mental health law took effect early this month and is still being implemented, and advocacy groups are calling for additional changes that they argue will help make sure insurers are not discriminating against Georgians with behavioral health needs.
An insurance company’s network adequacy – or the availability of in-network providers – is the “beating heart” of behavioral health parity, said Peter Nunn, a board member with the Georgia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
And when it comes to behavioral health, Nunn said an insurer’s directory can appear more robust than it really is, arguing there are “numerous phantom networks” in Georgia.
“We’re seeking nothing radical in our network adequacy advocacy," Nunn said. "We are simply seeking for insurers to provide the care that they promised Georgians and for which the insurers received tens of billions of dollars in premium payments each year."
To illustrate the lingering problem, state Sen. Sally Harrell said she has struggled to access timely care for her own family. The Atlanta Democrat said she was told it would take two to three months for an appointment and another two to three weeks for follow-up appointments.
The advocacy groups held a news conference at the state Capitol to outline their updated “unified vision” for overhauling mental health and substance use care in Georgia. The coalition was influential in helping to push through this year’s bill even when far-right activists tried to derail Republican House Speaker David Ralston’s top priority for the year.
The groups are advocating for funds to be set aside for a marketing campaign that would educate consumers about their parity rights and the state’s complaint process.
They are also pushing for an independent process that allows Medicaid enrollees to search for and schedule appointments online with an in-network behavioral health professional. Failures to identify a provider on the proposed website within the managed care organization’s time and distance requirements would trigger a notice first to the organization and later to the state if not resolved.
Advocates are pushing for these enhanced parity measures even as they work to rally support for new initiatives related to work force shortages, equity, and early identification and prevention focused on children.
“Let’s keep children out of jail. Let’s keep them off the streets. And let’s keep them in a safe place,” Abdul Henderson, executive director of Mental Health America of Georgia, said. “That is going to be one of our most important agenda topics for this next session.”
Another group to watch in the legislative off-season is the reform-minded behavioral health commission that continues to meet regularly and is expected to issue a new set of recommendations before next year’s session.
“It’s not just the year, but it’s the decade of mental health reform, and we’re not done,” Kevin Tanner, a former state representative who leads the commission, said shortly after the 2022 legislative session ended.
And at the mental health bill signing in April, Ralston said the measure was “not the end, just the end of the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.