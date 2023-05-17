(CNN) — Chinese envoy Li Hui is expected to wrap up a two-day visit to Ukraine Wednesday – the first stop on a European tour focused on the war there, as China attempts to fashion itself as a peacemaker in the grinding conflict despite its close ties with Russia.

A source within the Ukrainian government told CNN earlier this week that a Chinese envoy would be in Kyiv Tuesday and Wednesday, though Ukraine has not released further details.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang in Beijing, Victoria Butenko in Kyiv, and Josh Pennington contributed to this report.

