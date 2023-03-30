Taiwan's relationship with the United States has "never been closer," its President Tsai Ing-wen said after arriving in New York City Wednesday, as Beijing warned her visit could lead to "serious confrontation" between China and the US.

Taiwan faced "tremendous challenges," Tsai said from the city, where she is making the first of two planned stopovers in the United States on either side of an official visit to Central America.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler in Washington, Gladys Tsai in Taiwan, and INS's Dhruv Tikekar in Hong Kong contributed to this report.