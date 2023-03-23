Beijing, the sprawling Chinese capital and one of the world's biggest cities, saw its population drop last year for the first time in 19 years as the country grapples with a demographic crisis decades in the making.

The city's population of permanent residents fell from 21.88 million in 2021 to 21.84 million in 2022, a decline of 84,000. The number of migrants in Beijing -- many of whom leave their rural homes to find work in the city -- also fell from 2021 to 2022.

Tags