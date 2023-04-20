goose.jpg

The ability of Canadian geese to adapt sometimes puts them in close quarters with people, which could lead to an increase in human-wildlife interactions, DNR officials said.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Duck, duck … nope, this is about the goose.

The Canadian goose adapts easily to different environments, from open farmland and rural reservoirs to suburban neighborhood ponds, office complexes, parks and other developed areas. This ability to adapt sometimes puts them in close quarters with people, which could lead to an increase in human-wildlife interactions, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags