A Bengal tiger cub that was discovered inside a New Mexico home during a shooting investigation found a new home Saturday at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, according to ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque.

Duke, who is approximately four months old and was named after Albuquerque's nickname - "The Duke City" - was found last month in a small dog crate by police responding to a report of gunfire. The gunfire call led responding officers to a convenience store where a bystander there had been shot in the leg, Albuquerque police said in a news released.

