Students from Berrien County had quite the learning experience during a recent visit to ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

TIFTON — Fourth-graders from Berrien County Elementary School were given a trip to the past thanks to the generosity of some local financial institutions.

First Commerce Credit Union, Farmers & Merchants Bank, and Bank of Alapaha recently sponsored a field trip for 200 fourth-graders to the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

