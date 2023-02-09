Best friend testifies Alex Murdaugh admitted to drug addiction and stealing money

Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorney Dick Harpootlian during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, February 8, in Walterboro, South Carolina.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/AP

An attorney who said he was Alex Murdaugh's best friend testified at his murder trial Thursday that Murdaugh admitted he had a drug addiction and had been stealing money from his law firm and clients.

"He said, 'I'm sorry I've had a drug problem, I'm addicted to opioids ... for something like 20 years,' " the friend, Chris Wilson, testified. "He said he had a drug addiction and he admitted that he had been stealing money from his law firm and from clients."

CNN's Dianne Gallagher and Alta Spells contributed to this report.

Tags

More News