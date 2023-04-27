Biden administration braces for a migrant surge when Covid-era restrictions lift

A US Border Patrol agent leads migrants who crossed into the US from Mexico to a van for transportation in El Paso, Texas, on December 21, 2022.

 Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration is bracing for a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border when a Covid-era border restriction lifts next month, putting an issue that's been a political vulnerability for President Joe Biden at the forefront just weeks off his 2024 campaign announcement.

On May 11, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, a Covid-era border restriction, known as Title 42, will expire, meaning border authorities will no longer be able to quickly expel certain migrants. Instead, authorities will have to return to decades-old protocols at a time of unprecedented mass migration in the Western hemisphere, raising concerns within the administration about a surge in the immediate aftermath of Title 42 lifting.

