Biden administration launches new semiconductor push amid 'very heated global competition with China'

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, here in 2021, launches the new semiconductor push to out-compete China.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is launching the Biden administration's high-priority effort to out-compete China in a key sector: Semiconductor chips.

And amid tensions with China marked by the dramatic downing of a spy balloon and new warnings that Beijing is considering providing lethal aid to Russia, Raimondo's sales pitch these days is simple: Making chips is core to US national security.

Recommended for you

Tags