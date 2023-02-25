Biden administration moves to establish 'guardrails' for telehealth prescriptions

The Biden administration has proposed new rules that will require patients to have an in-person medical evaluation before being prescribed most prescription medications by their doctors, with limited exceptions, according to a statement released on Friday.

Under the new rule proposals from the Drug Enforcement Agency, patients would still be able to get less-addictive medications, such as antibiotics or birth control, prescribed to them by their doctors via telehealth.

