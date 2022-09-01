Biden administration pivoting to long-term strategy to assist Afghans

The Biden administration is pivoting to a long-term strategy to assist Afghans who worked with or on behalf of the US government. Refugees are pictured boarding a bus at Dulles International Airport on August 31.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Biden administration is pivoting to a long-term strategy to assist Afghans who worked with or on behalf of the US government, according to a senior administration official.

Last year, amid the evacuation out of Afghanistan, the administration stood up "Operation Allies Welcome," a whole-of-government effort to resettle Afghans to the United States. Since then, around 86,000 Afghan nationals have resettled to the US. That operation is now being renamed "Enduring Welcome," with a focus on helping Afghans and their family members who remain abroad.

