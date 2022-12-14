Biden administration prepares for surge of migrants ahead of the forced end of a Trump-era border policy

Migrants queue near the border wall to request asylum in El Paso, Texas as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 12.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Reuters

As administration officials considered a border proposal reminiscent of the Trump era this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Ron Klain, President Joe Biden's chief of staff, with concerns, according to three sources with knowledge of the call.

The call -- one of many that have come in from lawmakers to the White House -- was indicative of the politically precarious position for Biden as officials try to fend off Republicans pounding the administration over its handling of the border and appease Democrats concerned about barring asylum seekers from the US.

