Biden administration preparing to declare Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia as wrongfully detained

The Biden administration is preparing to officially declare Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich (pictured) as wrongfully detained in Russia, two US officials told CNN, a move that will trigger new US government resources to work towards his release.

 The Wall Street Journal/Reuters

The designation, which is expected in the coming days, follows an ongoing internal review of the circumstances surrounding Gershkovich's arrest, officials said. The State Department's office of hostage affairs will then lead the US efforts to get Gershkovich home.

