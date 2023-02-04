The Biden administration has restored protections for Alaska's Tongass National Forest, the world's largest intact temperate rainforest, sometimes called, "America's Amazon."

The new protections, announced on January 25, repeal the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule that opened the doors for road construction and timber harvest in the forest and also restore "longstanding roadless protections to 9.37 million acres of roadless areas that support the ecological, economic and cultural values of Southeastern Alaska," according to a Department of Agriculture release.

