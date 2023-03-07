Biden administration sued over student loan payment pause by SoFi

SoFi, a private lender, sued the Biden administration last week in an effort to end the pause on federal student loan payments that has been in place since March 2020.

The pause on payments was originally put in place during the Trump administration to help people struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The moratorium has since been extended eight times, most recently by President Joe Biden in November.

