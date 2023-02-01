Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management advanced the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska’s North Slope, releasing the final environmental impact statement before the project can be approved, and pictured, Nuiqsut on the North Slope of Alaska near the proposed Willow oil project, in May 2019.

 Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday advanced the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, releasing the final environmental impact statement before the project can be approved.

The ConocoPhillips proposed Willow drilling plan is a massive and decadeslong project that the state's bipartisan Congressional delegation says will create much-needed jobs for Alaskans and boost domestic energy production in the US.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

News
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated