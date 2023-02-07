Biden administration tells Supreme Court Title 42 will end when Covid-19 public health emergency expires

The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that its intent to let the coronavirus public health emergency expire in May will moot the ongoing case over a Trump-era border restriction.

"Absent other relevant developments, the end of the public health emergency will (among other consequences) terminate the Title 42 orders and moot this case. The government has also recently announced its intent to adopt new Title 8 policies to address the situation at the border once the Title 42 orders end," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a filing submitted to the high court.

