Migrant Border Crossings At The Southern Border Continue As Judge's Title 42 Ruling Looms

An immigrant mother from Cuba sits with her sons after crossing the border from Mexico, as they await processing by the U.S. Border Patrol in Yuma, Ariz. Mario Tama/Getty Images

 Mario Tama via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON – President Biden announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States.

But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden the controversial Trump-era Title 42 policy, now under review at the U.S. Supreme Court, to expel any migrants.

