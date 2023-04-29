education.jpg

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at the 2023 American Indian Higher Education Consortium on Feb. 7.

 U.S. Department of Education via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said House Republicans’ debt limit proposal would cut vital education programs and harm vulnerable students across the U.S., such as those who are low income or have a disability.

“It would be taking us backwards,” Cardona said on a call with reporters.

