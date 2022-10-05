Biden administration working to crack down on scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application process

The Biden administration is taking new steps to help protect borrowers from scams in the days before Americans can begin to apply for student loan forgiveness.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Officials announced "ongoing and expanded efforts across the administration to combat scams and misinformation" on Wednesday, including "educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states."

