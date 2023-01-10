Biden and his White House legal team don't know what's in classified documents found in his private office, sources say

President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at an official welcoming ceremony before taking part in the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, Mexico January 9.

 Henry Romero/Reuters

President Joe Biden and his White House legal team do not know what's in the classified documents from his time as vice president that were discovered last fall in his private office because they did not review them, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Biden didn't know the documents were there, and didn't become aware they were there, until his personal lawyers informed the White House counsel's office, one source told CNN. In explaining why Biden doesn't know what's in the documents, the source said the president's team is wary of appearing to interfere given the Justice Department is still scrutinizing the matter.

CNN's Manu Raju, Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel, Marshall Cohen and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

