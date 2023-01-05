President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela -- along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws -- as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.

In a speech from the White House, Biden also unveiled plans to visit the US southern border on Sunday, stopping in El Paso, Texas, to meet local officials and address border security issues. It will be his first stop at the border as president.

