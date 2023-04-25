Biden announces reelection bid, saying battle for nation's soul isn't complete

President Joe Biden formally announced his bid for reelection Tuesday.

 Joe Biden

President Joe Biden formally announced his bid for reelection Tuesday, setting off a battle to convince the country his record merits another four years in the White House and his age won't impede his ability to govern.

In a video released early Tuesday, Biden framed next year's contest as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing he needed more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation's character.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News