Biden announces student loan relief for borrowers making less than $125,000

President Joe Biden and his team are set to make an announcement on student loans August 24, which will include a final extension of the federal loan repayment freeze and more relief for low-income borrowers.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new steps to address student loan debt, which includes forgiving $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year and extending the payment freeze one final time until the end of the year.

Low-income borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants will receive up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

