Biden announces trip to United Kingdom and Ireland next week

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Homeland Security Department's 20th Anniversary ceremony at the Homeland Security Department in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2023.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week, the White House announced early Wednesday morning.

The president will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, before traveling to Ireland where "he will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges," the White House said.

