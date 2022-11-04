President Joe Biden on Friday called out Elon Musk, saying the billionaire had purchased a social media platform that "spews lies all across the world."

"Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world," the president said at a Democratic fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, according to the pool.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

