Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration

President Joe Biden tours the El Paso port of entry, Bridge of the Americas, a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, in El Paso Texas, Sunday, January 8.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called "embarrassing" drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.

But Biden's first work trip abroad this year -- a two-night visit to Mexico City following a brief stop at the border town of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday afternoon -- is forcing the president to confront a political problem with no easy or quick solution: A record-breaking surge of migrant crossings at the southern US border under his watch.

Recommended for you

Tags