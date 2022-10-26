Biden cracks down on 'junk fees' in new economic focus ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration is cracking down on so-called junk fees, including announcing new steps that effectively ban banks from issuing surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees on bounced checks.

His speech announcing the new actions also highlighted his administration's efforts to provide more "breathing room" relief to American consumers as the economy and inflation remain top concerns to voters 13 days before the midterm elections.

