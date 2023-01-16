biden church.jpg

Last year, President Biden declared in a speech at Atlanta’s Morehouse College that he would push through new voting rights legislation in a Congress controlled by Democrats. On Sunday, Biden paid a visit to Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to commemorate the King Day holiday.

 Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Democratic President Joe Biden took to the pulpit Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered sermons in the final years of his life.

With an invitation from Ebenezer pastor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Biden on Sunday became the first sitting president to preach from the pulpit of the downtown Atlanta church on what would’ve been the slain civil rights leader's 94th birthday. Biden’s speech was about the hard path it takes to achieve necessary changes.

