Last year, President Biden declared in a speech at Atlanta’s Morehouse College that he would push through new voting rights legislation in a Congress controlled by Democrats. On Sunday, Biden paid a visit to Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to commemorate the King Day holiday.
ATLANTA -- Democratic President Joe Biden took to the pulpit Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered sermons in the final years of his life.
With an invitation from Ebenezer pastor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Biden on Sunday became the first sitting president to preach from the pulpit of the downtown Atlanta church on what would’ve been the slain civil rights leader's 94th birthday. Biden’s speech was about the hard path it takes to achieve necessary changes.
Despite King’s death at age 39, Biden said King’s legacy endures because he remained optimistic while understanding that progress was never easy. The leader of the civil rights movement spread his call for nonviolent social change across many cities before his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.
Biden on Sunday reflected on some of the social and racial progress made in recent years, including Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson becoming the first black woman to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The president also encouraged people to emulate King’s traits as the fight for justice continues.
“It’s always possible that things do get better, in our march toward a more perfect union,” Biden said. “But at this inflection point, we know there’s a lot of work that has to continue in economic justice, civil rights, voting rights and protecting our democracy. And I’m remembering that our job is to redeem the soul of America.”
On Monday, state and federal offices were closed for the holiday honoring King.
Democratic state Sen. Nikki Merritt said Friday that the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus remains dedicated to achieving many of King’s unfulfilled dreams, including improved access to health care, jobs and education.
Gov. Brian Kemp said King’s message of racial equality and moral responsibility still resonates today as he noted King faced hatred and prejudice and threats against his family. Kemp said he views the racial progress in Georgia as something that lives on in the legacy of the civil rights leader, who faced and overcame many obstacles.
“Each year we mark this occasion, not just to remember Dr. King or his wisdom, not just to celebrate his contribution to our state and nation, but also to remember his mission, his actions and his inspiring message,” Kemp said. “To remember the man is to consider the man and each of us must consider how we build on his timeless legacy in our own unique ways.”